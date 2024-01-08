Choco Mucho picks up Alba, Mendrez, General ahead of next PVL season

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEW PLAYERS. Mars Alba, Mean Mendrez, and Bia General join the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Choco Mucho adds Mars Alba, Mean Mendrez, and Bia General after parting ways with standouts Bea de Leon, Denden Lazaro-Revilla, and Caitlyn Viray

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho continued its roster revamp after announcing the acquisition of Mars Alba, Mean Mendrez, and Bia General on Monday, January 8, ahead of the 2024 Premier Volleyball League season.

The addition of the trio came just days after the Flying Titans parted ways with standouts Bea de Leon, Denden Lazaro-Revilla, and Caitlyn Viray.

Alba became the latest player from the disbanded F2 Logistics crew to sign elsewhere as her former Cargo Movers teammates like Kianna Dy (PLDT), Myla Pablo (Petro Gazz), and Ivy Lacsina (NxLed) found new homes.

Other F2 Logistics players who will suit up for new teams next season include Majoy Baron and Kim Fajardo (PLDT), Dawn Macandili-Catindig and Jov Fernandez (Cignal), and Aby Maraño and Ara Galang (Chery Tiggo).

Alba bolsters the Flying Titans’ setter rotation, which includes Deanna Wong and Jem Ferrer, and joins her fellow La Salle products Des Cheng and Aduke Ogunsanya.

Meanwhile, it did not take long for Mendrez and General to land new squads after being released by their former teams PLDT and Cignal, respectively.

General is expected to fill the void left by libero Revilla, while Mendrez adds firepower to the wing position.

Choco Mucho hopes to build on its gains after reaching the finals for the first time. It had bowed to sister team Creamline in the duel for the Second All-Filipino Conference crown in December. – Rappler.com