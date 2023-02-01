Samsung announces flagship Galaxy S23 smartphones

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung on Thursday, February 2, Philippine time pulled the wrappings back on the Galaxy S23 smartphone line at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023.

The Galaxy S23 line, like last year’s S22, consists of three models: the standard S23, the slightly larger S23+, and the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra, all of which feature annual iterative upgrades across different departments. A lot of the major changes, however, are exclusive to the most expensive model, the S23 Ultra.

Chief of which is the inclusion of Samsung’s new 200-megapixel wide camera sensor, which is close to double that of the S22 Ultra’s 108-megapixel sensor. While megapixel count isn’t everything, the more you have, the higher the resolution of your photos, meaning more detail.

The S23 Ultra also includes a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 10x optical zoom, alongside the 200-megapixel primary sensor. It’ll also come with a 12-megapixel front camera.

Meanwhile, the S23 and S23+ both have a triple-camera system that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, as well as a 12-megapixel front camera.

When it comes to the design, the S23 Ultra is once again the odd one out, with it featuring squared edges for a look that’s similar to last year’s S22 Ultra and reminiscent of the now-defunct Note line. It even includes an S Pen stylus out of the box. The S23 and S23+, on the other hand, have rounded edges for a curvier look. But what the three appear to have in common is that they all drop the camera bump, with the sensors now sitting directly on the rear panel itself.

For display, there’s no notable difference between the sizes of the S23 models from their S22 counterparts. The standard S23 features a 6.1-inch display, while the S23+ features a 6.6-inch display. Both of which are 1080p OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate. The higher-end S23 Ultra flaunts a larger 6.8-inch OLED panel with a 1440p resolution instead of 1080p.

Under the hood, the new Galaxy line is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The S23 Ultra packs 12GB of RAM, and internal storage from 256 GB up to 1 TB. Its two siblings, meanwhile, only ship with 8GB of RAM, and caps storage at 512GB for the S23+ and 256GB for the standard S23.

The S23 has a battery capacity of 3,900mAh, a slight upgrade from the 3,700mAh of the S22. The S23+ has a battery capacity of 4,700mAh, while the S23 Ultra has 5,000mAh. The two more expensive models support up to 45W fast charging, while the base model tops out at 25W. All three models support fast wireless charging 2.0 as well as wireless powershare.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S23 series comes in will come in four colors: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender.

The Galaxy S23 retails for P53,990 for the 128GB variant, and P57,990 for the 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23+ starts at P68,990 for 256GB variant, and P76,990 for the 512GB variant. Finally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at P81,990 and P89,990 price points for its 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively. A samsung.com-exclusive 1TB Galaxy S23 Ultra is also available for PHP 103,990. Preorders are available from February 2 to 23.

Preorders made through Samsung’s online store will receive discounts and upgrades. Discounts can reach up to P76,000 with a memory upgrade of up to P8,000. This essentially means preorders can get higher memory variants of their desired phone without paying extra.

Phone trade-ins are also available, with prospective customers getting savings of up to P13,000 on top of their old phone’s residual value, alongside additional benefits such as an e-voucher and discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series and the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, among others.

Samsung is also offering an exclusive offer for Samsung.com online shoppers. The Galaxy S23 Ultra 1TB will be offered as part of a limited-edition Samsung Galaxy VIP bundle, saving users around P38,000. This VIP bundle includes the 1TB Galaxy S23 Ultra, a Galaxy Watch5 Pro 46mm, a Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, a Super Fast Wireless Duo Charger, a Galaxy S23 Ultra Leather Cover, and 1-year Samsung Care+ coverage. This bundle is being offered at a P119,378 price point. – Rappler.com