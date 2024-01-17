Samsung’s base Galaxy S24 starts at P53,990, Ultra at P84,990

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The cheapest base model gets twice the memory as the 2023 version, while the Ultra line gets a 3,000-peso price bump across the range

CALIFORNIA, USA – Samsung Philippines on Thursday, January 18, Philippine time, announced the prices for their new S24 phones.

The base S24 starts at P53,990, the same price as the lowest priced model S23 last year. However, the cheapest base S24 gets double the storage memory from 128GB to 256GB. Last year’s 256GB model was priced at P57,990.

There’s no 128GB model this year for the base S24, but gains a 512GB model at P61,990.

The S24+ has two variants, 256GB and 512GB at P68,990 and P76,990, respectively – the same prices as last year’s equivalent models.

The S24 Ultra gets a P3,000 price bump across the range, compared to last year’s model. The 256GB model is P84,990, the 512GB model is 92,990, while the 1TB model is P106,990.

Here’s the chart:

S24

256GB – P53,990

512GB – P61,990

S24+

256GB – P68,990

512GB – P76,990

S24 Ultra

256GB – P84,990

512GB – P92,990

1TB – P106,990

– Rappler.com