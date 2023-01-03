LG showcases bendable car screens, sound-producing displays for CES 2023

Some of LG Display's clients include Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Apple, which will reportedly have the Apple Car ready by 2026

MANILA, Philippines – While the annual Consumer Electronics Show has largely been known for launching new televisions, smart appliances, and at times, experimental gadgets, it’s also become an important trade event for the automotive industry, especially as electronic vehicles (EVs) grew in popularity.

Its organizers consider the event as one of the largest car shows in the world now, boasting 300 automotive-related exhibitors, and car brands like BMW hosting a keynote this year.

Among the traditional tech companies that are now highlighting their efforts in the car industry is LG. The South Korean brand’s LG Display subsidiary has announced new types of dashboard displays made for the car of the future. LG said that the automotive display vertical is “being fostered as a growth engine” for the company.

In press photos, LG shows a 12.8 inch seamless center console display that bends along to the curvature of the dashboard, with the top portion showing the primary user interface, with the smaller bottom portion showing climate control. Running along the top of the dashboard is a display that shows the navigation system and other information.

Photo from LG

LG uses what it calls P-OLED (Plastic OLED) technology, which makes the display’s curvature possible. “P-OLED uses elastic plastic as a substrate instead of glass, so it is light and bendable while maintaining excellent image quality, so it is suitable for realizing ergonomic curved design,” LG said in its press release.

Another technology that the car displays will use is LTPS (Low Polycrystalline Silicon) LCD that it said will “enable larger, higher-resolution displays and more distinctive, practical designs.”

LG is also introducing displays that not only show visual information but produce sound, proposed as a replacement for traditional speakers. LG explained, “Its compact size and innovative form factor allow it to be installed in various parts of the vehicle’s interior, such as the headliner, pillar, dashboard or headrest, creating a consistent sound quality across the entire cabin so that everyone can enjoy its stereoscopic sound effects.”

Called the Thin Actuator Sound Solution, the technology uses a film-type vibration generating device that allows display panels or other vehicle interior materials to produce sound. LG also said the new speaker type is more environmentally friendly as the company said it has higher energy efficiency and lower carbon emissions, and lacks materials such as neodymium, an essential component of traditional speakers.

LG will be supplying the new displays to car brands and parts makers. The Korea Economic Daily reported that LG has received orders for auto parts including EV batteries, camera modules, and other parts totaling $393 billion by 2023’s first quarter. Some of LG Display’s known clients include Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Apple, which is reportedly coming out with the Apple Car in 2026. – Rappler.com