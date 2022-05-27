‘Pig’s Game’: Video nasties

CM Bautista’s short film, Pig’s Game, offers an unflinching look at the abuse of power. We see it unfold inside a viewfinder, where an up-and-comer actor named Al (James Ramada) musters a performance that will finally satisfy his doting and deceitful director. What’s more: he’s being cast for a government propaganda film, written to wipe clean the tainted reputation of a certain Governor Gener.

Pig’s Game premiered at the 2022 Piling Obrang Vidyo Film Festival where it bagged the Jury Prize and Best Screenplay. Ramada also won Best Performance.

CM Bautista directed and co-wrote the film with Tristan Aguilar. Their previous film, Kalye N.V., placed second in the ARCSEA Children Empowerment Award and won People’s Choice Award in 2021.

For more Filipino short films, watch Si Astri maka si Tambulah, Pusong Bato, and Aliens Ata on Act One. – Rappler.com

Act One is Rappler’s platform for Filipino short films, empowering filmmakers and advancing causes. A new title comes out every month. Subscribe and watch on Rappler’s YouTube page.

As in any story, Act One marks the beginning.