WATCH: Who is Cristian Lucañas, the entomologist who became a Pokémon professor?

Know more about how the UP Los Baños entomologist discovered the viral Nocticola pheromosa species through this short video report by Rappler's Russell Ku

MANILA, Philippines – Remember when you were asked as a child: “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Would you imagine that a part of your childhood would become who you are today?

Back in March, a cockroach species discovered in Singapore named Nocticola pheromosa, went viral as it was named after the Pokémon Pheromosa.

Among those who made the discovery was University of the Philippines Los Baños Museum of Natural History entomologist Cristian Lucañas, who was fascinated by the story of how Pokémon came about as the game’s creator, Satoshi Tajiri, was into collecting insects.

Know more about the entomologist who became a Pokémon professor through this short video report by Rappler digital communications specialist Russell Ku.

You can also read the full story below.

– Rappler.com