UN’s Khan urges Philippine gov’t to abolish NTF-ELCAC | The wRap

United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Opinion Irene Khan urges the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to abolish the country’s anti-insurgency task force, NTF-ELCAC.

The Philippines completed a quote ‘flawless’ rotation and resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre on Friday, February 2. This is the first mission by sea completed in 2024 after a bilateral meeting between the Philippines and China.

A Hong Kong court finds four people guilty of rioting during the pro-democracy protests in 2019. This, after 8 others pled guilty to charges over the incident when hundreds of protesters besieged Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building.

Seven-time world champion and Formula One’s most successful driver of all time Lewis Hamilton will race for Ferrari starting 2025, after activating a release option in the Mercedes contract he signed in August.

TikTok users will no longer be able to create videos with songs from Taylor Swift, boygenius, and other Universal Music Group artists, as contract negotiations between the two companies have collapsed.