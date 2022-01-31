Guanzon on Marcos Jr: ‘Defect in moral fiber’ | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon issues her separate opinion Monday, January 31, on the disqualification case against presidential bet Bongbong Marcos, whom she says showed a “serious defect in one’s moral fiber.”

The Philippine government places Metro Manila back to Alert Level 2 from February 1 to 15, as COVID-19 cases in the capital region decline.

A House panel recommends the filing of complaints against several officials of the budget department and Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation, except Michael Yang.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek says the music streaming platform will add a content advisory to any podcast episodes including discussions about COVID-19.

The Philippine women’s football team makes history as it clinches the country’s first FIFA World Cup berth on Sunday, January 30. – Rappler.com