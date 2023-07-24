Marcos highlights economic wins in SONA 2023 | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

In his second State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. repeats a mantra he started last year, ‘The State of the Nation is sound.’

President Marcos greets two former presidents, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Joseph Estrada, on the way to the podium but skips shaking hands with Vice President Sara Duterte.

A Social Weather Stations survey, released on the eve of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address, reveals 45% of Filipinos still feel poor.

Wearing of face masks in all forms of public transport in the Philippines is no longer mandatory. This, more than three years since the government introduced the protocol.

Twitter owner Elon Musk says he will replace the company’s well-known blue bird logo with an X after acknowledging advertisers have been slow to return.

British band The 1975 cancels shows in Taiwan and Muslim-majority Indonesia, a day after Malaysia banned it from performing.

Some of the country’s biggest stars bring their red carpet A-game to the GMA Gala on Saturday, July 22. The event features GMA’s most well-known talents as well as superstar celebrities from rival network ABS-CBN. — Rappler.com