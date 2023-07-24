Philippines
Philippines
SONA 2023

FULL TEXT: President Marcos’ State of the Nation Address 2023

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FULL TEXT: President Marcos’ State of the Nation Address 2023
President Ferdinand Marcos presents to the public a list of what he has done so far, and what he is aiming for

Editor’s Note: The full text of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address will be posted as soon as it is available. Bookmark and refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, over a year after being swept into Malacañang by a landslide election win.

SONA 2023 updates

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos Jr. administration

State of the Nation Address - Philippines