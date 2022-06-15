BTS to take a break and focus on solo careers | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

After almost a decade together, the members of BTS are taking a break to focus on themselves as they head into their next chapter.

The Commission on Elections approves the bid of former Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon to sit as the new first nominee of winning party-list group P3PWD.

Former Commission on Elections chairman Saidamen Pangarungan embraces the idea of potential reappointment by president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

38% of people who regularly consume the news selectively avoid important news stories like the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the cost-of-living crisis.

K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN announces on Wednesday, June 15, they will be coming to Manila for their Be The Sun world tour. The 13-member group is slated to hold two concerts in Manila at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on October 8 and October 9. – Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by the Good Neighbors International Philippines. For more information, visit goodneighbors.ph.