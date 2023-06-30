Minimum wage increased in NCR | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Metro Manila’s wage board approves a P40 increase in the minimum daily wage for workers in the capital region, raising the minimum wage to P610.

A photojournalist sustains injuries after a gun attack in Quezon City on Thursday, June 29.

New radio station DWPM Radyo 630 launches on Friday, June 30. DWPM Radyo 630 launches with ‘Gising Pilipinas’ anchored by ABS-CBN veterans Alvin Elchico and Doris Bigornia.

Pope Francis names the Philippines’ youngest Catholic prelate, 49-year-old Moises Magpantay Cuevas, as bishop of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump, an admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin says Putin has been ‘somewhat weakened’ by an aborted mutiny.

Rural Rising, a social enterprise dedicated to supporting our local farmers, is holding an urgent rescue buy to save tons of unsold pineapples from rotting.

Actress and comedian Awra Briguela is detained by police after getting into a brawl at a bar in Poblacion, Makati, on Thursday morning, June 29. — Rappler.com