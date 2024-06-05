DOJ resumes millennial CEO Mica Tan probe | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines:

The Department of Justice resumes its preliminary probe into the illegal investment charges lodged by the Securities and Exchange Com mission against the Maria Francesca Tan Group of Companies founded by millennial CEO Mica Tan.

The Philippine military releases a 3-minute video showing Chinese personnel aboard rigid hull inflatable boats trying to take an airdropped package of food meant for Filipino soldiers stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre.

Israel believes more than a third of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are dead, a government tally showed on Tuesday, June 4.

Palestinian-American engineer Ferras Hamad, who used to work for Meta, accuses the company of bias in its handling of content related to the war in Gaza.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger returns on tour at the age of 80. The band is currently performing across the United States on the Hackney Diamonds tour named for the critically praised album the Stones debuted last October, the first new material from the British rockers in 18 years. – Rappler.com