Lin Wen Yi, romantic partner of Alice Guo’s father | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines:

In a letter to Senator Risa Hontiveros, controversial Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac, says Lin Wen Yi, a Chinese national, ‘is my father’s romantic partner and his business partner. She is not my mother.’

The Senate panel investigating the illegal activities of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in the country has asked the National Security Council to help convince President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ban POGOs.

It seems House human rights committee chairperson Bienvenido ‘Benny’ Abante Jr. could benefit from a crash course on dealing with grief and trauma.

Phivolcs confirms rain from thunderstorms over Negros Island’s Kanlaon Volcano generated volcanic sediment flows or lahars, as seen in social media posts.

UNICEF says 90% of children in Gaza could not eat nutrients to ensure their healthy growth and development. – Rappler.com