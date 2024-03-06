Marcos: No need to invoke mutual defense treaty in Ayungin clash | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says it is not the time to invoke the country’s Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States even after four Navy personnel sustained minor injuries from actions of the China Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea.

In an interview with ABC anchor Sarah Ferguson, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gets flustered when asked about his father’s corruption.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says an incentive given to Taylor Swift to make Singapore the only stop in Southeast Asia on her world tour was not a hostile act towards its neighbors.

39 skilled boat makers and sailors from Iloilo and Guimaras take part at the 51st Paraw Regatta Festival of Iloilo City. Vibrant hues and rhythmic dance of sails line the Ilonggo coastline Sunday, March 3. — Rappler.com