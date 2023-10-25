Ex-president Rodrigo Duterte faces criminal complaint | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

ACT Teachers Representative France Castro files a criminal complaint against former president Rodrigo Duterte Tuesday, October 24. This, almost two weeks after Duterte threatened and red-tagged her on television.

Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte comes to the defense of his father, former president Rodrigo Duterte. He calls ACT Teachers Rep France Castro ‘onion skinned.’

Former health secretary and now Iloilo 1st District Representative Janette Garin and other former health officials face charges over the purchase of the Dengvaxia dengue vaccine.

A man running for barangay chairman was shot dead in Barangay Sigpang in Kapatagan, Lanao del Sur, early morning of Wednesday, October 25. Camar Bansil Tawa, his wife, Jasmine, and their seven-year-old son were also killed.

The rule of law in the Philippines under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. slides back one spot after last year’s improvement. The World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index for 2023 reports the Philippines now ranks 100th out of 142 countries.

Do you have what it takes to be the Philippines’ next drag superstar? WOW Presents Plus announces they opened casting for the third season of Drag Race Philippines.

John Lloyd Cruz confirms he is dating artist Isabel Santos. He says he got closer to Isabel when he took a hiatus from showbiz and went into visual arts.