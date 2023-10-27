Chinese jet came ‘dangerously close’ to US bomber – Pentagon | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The United States military says a Chinese jet came dangerously close to a US bomber earlier this week over the South China Sea, part of what Washington has said is increasingly risky behavior by Chinese military aircraft.

Kabataan Partylist Cebu Chapter chairperson John Kyle Enero, a Sangguniang Kabataan candidate, is red-tagged through posters spotted in Cebu City.

Malaysian royal families elect Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar from Johor as the nation’s next king.

A poll by Israeli newspaper Maariv reveals only 49% of Israelis want to hold off on any invasion of Gaza.

Pole vault star EJ Obiena says he’s ready to ‘move forward’ after Anais Lavillenie, wife of former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie apologizes for accusing him of doping.

Taylor Swift releases 1989 (Taylor’s version)

Pop superstar Taylor Swift drops her highly anticipated 1989 (Taylor’s version) on Friday, October 27.

A new Beatles song will be released next week, featuring the voice of late member John Lennon and developed using artificial intelligence. — Rappler.com