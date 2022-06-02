HoldTheLine: Maria Ressa talks to Senator Risa Hontiveros

As the lone opposition candidate to win a Senate seat, Risa Hontiveros embodies what it means to hold the line. In a recent press conference, Hontiveros highlighted the importance of preserving the “critical stance” of the Senate minority bloc.

Hontiveros is known as a staunch advocate for health and women’s rights, having crafted laws such as the Expanded Maternity Leave Law, the Safe Streets and Public Spaces Law, and the Philippine Mental Health Law. For her second term as senator, she intends to prioritize the consolidation of universal health care under the Universal Health Care Act, which she co-sponsored and co-authored.

Under a Marcos presidency, Hontiveros will be the highest-ranking opposition figure. She says that to help ensure the Senate’s independence, a genuine Senate minority bloc must be formed.

In this next episode of Hold The Line, Rappler CEO and first Filipino Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Maria Ressa will discuss what it means for Hontiveros to stand her ground as an opposition figure in an administration that enjoys high popularity ratings.



– Rappler.com