China condemns Canada’s support for Philippines over South China Sea incidents

WATER CANNON. China uses water cannon again on Filipino ships in the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Coast Guard Reported on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

China condemns Canada’s support for the Philippines in “violating” China’s sovereignty in the South China Sea, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Canada said.

“The South China Sea is the common home of countries in the region and should not become a hunting ground for Canada, the United States, and other countries to pursue their geopolitical interests,” said a spokesperson for the embassy in a statement on Thursday, December 14.

Canada earlier released a statement on Tuesday condemning “actions taken by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) this weekend against Philippine civilian and government vessels in the South China Sea, first at Scarborough Shoal on December 9 and then at Second Thomas Shoal on December 10.”

China and the Philippines over the past few months have had several confrontations in a disputed area of the South China Sea. – Rappler.com