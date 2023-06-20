World View with Marites Vitug: Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro on security affairs

For the premiere episode of World View with Marites Vitug, Rappler's editor-at-large talks to Defense Secretary Teodoro on the security threats the country faces and how the Philippines can cope with these

MANILA, Philippines – Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro, the first defense secretary under the Marcos administration, assumes the post amid tension with China in the West Philippine Sea, heightened US-China rivalry, and a potential flashpoint in the Taiwan Strait that could affect the Philippines.

Internally, he has to fix the pension of the military and the uniformed personnel, deal with a communist insurgency that has been down but not out, and preside over the continuing modernization of the armed forces, particularly the air force and the navy, to build what he calls a “credible deterrence.”

Hosted by Rappler editor-at-large Marites Danguilan Vitug, World View with Marites Vitug takes a look at global, regional, and national affairs in conversations with officials and newsmakers. For this premiere episode, Rappler talks to Defense Secretary Teodoro on the security threats the country faces and how the Philippines can cope with these.

