An incredible future: ASUS collects over 1 ton of recyclable waste with CORA

ASUS culminates its partnership with nonprofit organization CORA after a successful three-phased project that involved ASUS employees, partners, dealers, and the public in its thrust toward sustainability and reducing plastic waste

ASUS solidifies its commitment toward an incredible, sustainable future and its thrust toward a circular economy and collected a landmark 1.67 tons of plastic and other recyclable wastes through a series of activations in partnership with nonprofit organization Communities Organized for Resource Allocation (CORA).

The ASUS x CORA sustainability campaign spanned three phases, each focusing on and involving various stakeholders for a holistic approach toward promoting eco-friendly products, reducing waste, intensifying awareness about circular economy and climate action, and educating people on how to lead an eco-conscious lifestyle.

“At ASUS, we believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. As we continue innovating our products, we strive to be more sustainable,” said ASUS Philippines country manager George Su.

“We are immensely thankful for everyone, including our partner CORA, the ASUS Philippines employees, our partners, dealers, and all the Filipinos who helped us in this meaningful mission to protect and save our environment through recycling plastic and other everyday waste, giving them a second life, and promoting a sustainable and incredible future for the people and the planet.”

In 2007, ASUS launched its first sustainable notebook, the ASUS Bamboo Series. It received numerous environmental certifications and accolades for its revolutionary engineering and design. Early this year, ASUS launched the most sustainable Zenbook ever, the Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), underscoring the company’s 2025 Sustainability Goals and its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Taking a significant step toward circular product design, the Zenbook S 13 OLED is an EPEAT Gold registered product with a positive environmental impact across the entire product lifecycle, from material use and manufacturing to assembly, use, and end-of-life.

Circular economy starts with us

ASUS held a knowledge-sharing activity with its employees dubbed ASUStainable Solution: Circular Economy Starts with Us. CORA and its Circular Center Women Champions (CCWC) presented the country’s current plastic situation. They educated ASUS employees on how they can contribute to a circular economy by recycling typical household wastes, such as plastic bottles. Aside from instilling personal change, the workshop encouraged employees to disseminate what they learned to their family and friends.

After the seminar, a two-month recycling activity among ASUS employees was held, where they collected plastic bottles, soft plastics, sibak, colored paper, and cartons. These office and home wastes were collected through CORA’s Eco-Ikot Center pop-up, where dedicated trash bins were set up in the ASUS office. ASUS employees generated 840.6 kg. total waste. The waste collected was then brought to CORA’s partner Sentinel Upcycling Technologies to transform them into high-quality products such as benches, school chairs, and mobile trash bins.

Under the innovation and value creation pillar of the ASUS 2025 Sustainability Goals, ASUS also donated two ASUS Zenbook laptops to CORA to aid them in their administrative tasks. This includes recording data from their Eco-Ikot Center in Parañaque City and managing other programs and campaigns with public and private organizations.

The CORA Eco-Ikot Center is an inclusive and holistic recycling system that allows communities to exchange recyclables for points, which can be redeemed for various incentives. The first of its kind in the Philippines and the world, CORA’s Eco-Ikot Center provides a sustainable solution to the plastic pollution crisis.

ASUS x CORA Mall Caravan

For the second phase, ASUS installed CORA Eco-Ikot Center pop-ups in three ASUS Exclusive Stores, making it accessible for Filipinos to recycle and reduce plastic waste. Filipinos got to take home ASUS and CORA merchandise in exchange for clean and dry plastic bottles. The CCWCs educated them and other mallgoers what is circular economy and the benefits of recycling common plastic waste.

Mallgoers were also able to experience the Zenbook S 13 OLED and learned the importance of supporting and using eco-friendly products, further cementing ASUS’ sustainability thrust.

The ASUS x CORA Mall Caravan collected over 1,100 plastic bottles, equivalent to 28.5 kg. It was held at SM Cyberzone in Megamall, North EDSA, and Mall of Asia.

Celebrating International Coastal Cleanup Day

For the final leg, ASUS celebrated 2023 International Coastal Cleanup Day by combing the shore of Las Piñas-Parañaque Wetland Park (LPPWP) of trash and debris led by Zenbook S 13 OLED Ambassador and CORA Founder Antoinette Taus, together with volunteers from ASUS employees, media, influencers, partners, and dealers. This joint effort of 75 volunteers collected 646.2 kg. of plastic waste, Styrofoam, rubber materials, and stuffed toys. The trash accumulated was turned over to the Parañaque City Local Government Unit for proper waste disposal.

The data collected during the event will help CORA and government agencies address the dire waste problem in Manila Bay. The LPPWP is part of the Manila Bay coast and was reported to carry an estimated 9.46 billion pieces of plastic waste.

United Nations goodwill ambassador and CORA founder Antoinette Taus also shared, “We need to reduce our waste overall and make sure that the waste we do produce ends up in the right places, to the circular economy.”

The collective efforts of ASUS Global and its local markets contributed to the significant strides in sustainability focus areas. In the recently announced ASUS 2022 Sustainability Report, the global technology leader detailed that it exceeded ENERGY STAR standards by 34%. Its eco-friendly products also accounted for 87% of total product revenue.

These and more led ASUS to bag multiple 2023 Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards and receive international recognition. ASUS will continue to create local and global initiatives toward being a net-zero enterprise in 2050. – Rappler.com

