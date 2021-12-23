CheckThisOut: No tricks, just Yuletide Treats from Savers Appliances

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Savers Appliances and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Yes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but some things are worth taking off our rose-colored glasses for. It pains me to say that we have to embrace this reality, once and for all: we are our own Santa Clauses.

He doesn’t exist – well, until we get more concrete proof – because his traits are already embedded in each of us. Mirroring Santa’s gift-giving practice, we work hard to be able to provide for our loved ones. And like how he gives out lumps of coal to the naughty ones, we can slyly avoid doling out or decide to downgrade our aginaldo (cash gifts) at will. Most importantly, we have the power to determine where, when, and how to make our wishes come true.

Santa isn’t without helpers, though. These powers, oftentimes, need a boost from our own conviction, others’ encouragement, and, now, a bigger budget – thanks, bonus! – especially when acting on the most pressing wishes of all, our own Christmas wishlist!

So, while our powers are at their height, manifest that greatness now by starting with your dream gadgets and appliances. Savers Appliances makes it easier for us through their Yuletide Treats promo, where select big-ticket items are on sale for as low as 30% off. Some of these are even throwing in freebies!

Ready to avail of these treats and seize fate with your own hands? Here’s a preview of the shocking price drops you can expect:

Tecnogas cooking range

What is it: 60 cm, 4-gas burner cooking range

Promo price: P26,995 (You save P2,000)

Staying at home motivated us to explore and learn new things. If you’re one of those people who worked on your cooking skills, you might want to upgrade your tools as well! Try out new dishes with this 4-gas burner range, so you can start serving the whole fam for real.

Sony wireless speaker

What is it: X-Series portable wireless speaker

Promo price: P15,200 (You save P1,799)

Available at your nearest Savers Appliances store

When it comes to consumer electronics, Sony still ranks high up there on our personal list. Give your Spotify playlists or mp3s a new lease on life with the XP500 speaker, amping up your music with the “Powerful Party Sound” and “X-Balanced Speaker Unit” that will make the music loud and clear enough for your next socially-distanced gathering.

Whirlpool refrigerator

What is it: 16 cu ft. inverter side-by-side refrigerator

Promo price: P55,800 (You save P10,198)

Having a hard time keeping all of your stock inside a little fridge? Maybe it’s time for a new one. Consider this 16 cu ft. refrigerator from Whirlpool, the modern, inverter capabilities of which can save you on your next electric bill and from the anxiety-inducing noise of older models.

Sony Bravia TV

What is it: 65” 4K HDR OLED TV

Promo price: P119,200 (You save P14,199)

You’ve been gunning for a flat screen for too long. Bumili ka na kasi. (Just buy it already.) Since Sony is my bias and the Bravia line is an established name anyway, there are no questions about the quality. The addition of the Google TV feature is a nice touch, so you can easily stream or cast your current shows or films there.

Samsung projector

What is it: 4K ultra short throw laser projector

Promo price: P265,000 (You save P54,999)

Available at your nearest Savers Appliances store

Want a different viewing experience? This laser projector could just be the thing for you. Although Samsung considers it as UST (ultra short throw), it renders images in 4K resolution no matter which flat white surface it projects on. (Yes, no screens necessary!) Smart TV features are also built-in because they know how YouTube and Netflix-dependent we are.

Panasonic washing machine

What is it: 10 kg front load washer + 6 kg dryer

Promo price: P49,500 (You save P15,499)

Isn’t it nice to have a washing machine like those in the movies – facing the front, while you get lost in watching clothes spin for a good few minutes? That’s exactly what this Panasonic machine is. This washer + dryer even has a StainMaster+ feature that uses hot water (up to 90ºC) to help wash away stains and allergens, among the other breakthrough innovations included.

Looking for more? Go to your nearest Savers Appliances, their online store, or on Lazada to see more of their Yuletide Treats. Remember, quality doesn’t have to cost much, so grab these treats now while they’re still affordable and pasok pa sa powers ng budget natin (within our means). – Rappler.com