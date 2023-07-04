Marriott Manila gathers top hotels and restaurants to uphold sustainable practices

Marriott Manila is among those leading the sustainability and reusable systems in the hospitality industry with the Philippine Sustainability Movement Event 2023

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Marriott Manila and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Marriott Manila has always been keen on identifying and integrating sustainability best practices into how it serves its guests. The hotel started with a seafood week back in 2018 to introduce sustainably sourced ingredients that they will add to its menus and then expanded the celebration to a month along with other hotel groups and restaurants in the Philippines in 2019.

This year, Marriott Manila together with hotels, restaurants, environmental groups, and government agencies, renewed its commitment to integrating conservation-minded approaches to hospitality and dining, and adding plastic waste reduction to their priorities.

Together with SeaTrace International, Marriott Manila hosted the Philippine Sustainability Movement 2023 event. SeaTrace International is a market leader in sustainable seafood distribution in Manila.

The event brought together some of the top hotel and restaurant groups in the Philippines including Marriott Manila’s sister property, Sheraton Manila Hotel, for a two-day workshop on sourcing sustainable ingredients as well as opportunities for reuse systems to reduce plastic waste. A culmination night was also held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom where media outlets, journalists, and other guests were invited.

The event was the brainchild of Marriott Manila’s executive chef, Meik ‘The BIG Chef’ Brammer. “As a hospitality brand, we recognize our responsibility to minimize our environmental impact and support sustainable practices. This event aligns with our global initiative Serve360 and property-wide campaign I Love Earth to promoting sustainability and driving positive change within the industry,” shared Brammer.

Greenpeace zero waste campaigner Marianne Ledesma adds that the event is a step in the right direction as those in the hospitality industry will be able to see that a plastic-free future is possible. “Research shows that the hospitality industry uses 150 million tons of single-use plastic a year globally. Moreover, 170 trillion plastic particles are choking our world’s oceans. Plastic pollution poses a grave threat to the people and the environment. It endangers all life forms on Earth, from biodiversity loss to people’s health and livelihood, including that of fisherfolk,” said Ledesma.

Greenpeace also had an exhibit at the Marriott Grand Ballroom’s foyer where they showed displays of plastic waste that mimic food that people consume, as well as ways for guests to be involved in Greenpeace’s zero waste campaigns.

It was also here that the success of the Philippine MSC Yellowfin Tuna was shared by Joann Binondo of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). “Our efforts in securing Marine Stewardship Council certification for our partner small-scale tuna fishers has shed light on the significance of sustainable fishing practices. It is a powerful example of how responsible sourcing can contribute to the conservation of our oceans and the uplifting of those coastal communities that rely upon the world’s fisheries,” she shared.

The Philippine Sustainability Movement Event 2023 was also where chefs from some of the country’s top hotels and restaurants also demonstrated how they intend to use sustainably sourced seafood.

SURF AND TURF. Marriott Manila’s sustainable surf and turf with gambas and stir-fried beef

EMPEROR FISH. Sheraton Manila’s culinary team features dishes made out of sustainable emperor fish

Bruce Winton, multi-property vice President for the Philippines of Marriott International, says that there is one singular approach to continuing business, and it is through sustainable practices.

“As we had all these dialogues of what post-pandemic operations would look like, sustainability rose very quickly to the top of everyone’s agenda. It’s not a project, it’s not an initiative. It’s the only way to absolutely conduct our business,” shared Bruce Winton. “Sustainability has always come with a certain cost, but working together we can improve the supply chain, we can work on its economy as well, and we can make more positive steps forward.” – Rappler.com