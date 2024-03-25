How the Jollibee Group stores, facilities showed support for Earth Hour 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Energy Efficiency is one of the major areas under the Jollibee Group’s Sustainability Agenda: Joy for Tomorrow

Over 4,700 stores and facilities of the Jollibee Group from the Philippines, China, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia turned their lights off on Earth Hour last March 23, 2024, in solidarity with over 190 countries to raise awareness about the environmental impact on the planet of climate change.

Jollibee, Mang Inasal, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Panda Express, Yoshinoya, Burger King, and Common Man Coffee Roasters branches in the Philippines, as well as Tim Ho Wan, Yonghe King, and Hong Zhuang Yuan restaurants in China, Highlands Coffee in Vietnam, and Jollibee, Smashburger, and Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf branches in North America and Canada gave an hour for the Earth—from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm (local time)—as they simultaneously turned their lights off including signage and billboards on their facilities.

Pepot Miñana Jr., Jollibee Group’s Chief Sustainability and Public Affairs Officer, emphasized: “We believe that all actions count in helping ensure a sustainable future. While participating in Earth Hour starts with turning off the lights, it serves a bigger purpose of being a visible and important reminder that we can take deliberate steps to make a profound difference on the planet.”

Energy management priority

Energy Efficiency is one of the major focus areas under the Jollibee Group’s Sustainability Agenda called Joy for Tomorrow. Under this priority area, the Company has set reduction goals and initiatives that are aligned with and contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly “Affordable and Clean Energy” (Goal #7) and “Responsible Consumption and Production” (Goal #12).

The Jollibee Group has implemented several energy-saving measures in its stores and commissaries to manifest this goal. This year, the Company will continue increasing the total number of solar-paneled stores to 64, on top of solar installations in its facilities.

After powering up an extensive 6,300 solar panel installation in its Canlubang Baking Facility last January, the Jollibee Group’s supply chain will mark another milestone by solarizing its two remaining sites, C3 and Jollibee Worldwide Services Logistics, by the second quarter of 2024.

To continuously contribute to the Company’s growing sustainable business practices, these manufacturing and logistics sites are targeting to improve its energy reduction further by the end of the year, following their achievement of a 28.2% reduction in energy use ratio in 2023.

Held annually on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour engages around 190 countries and territories, inspiring millions of people to act and reduce the consumption of natural resources by turning off lights for an hour. – Rappler.com

