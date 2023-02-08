CheckThisOut: Valentine’s day gift ideas for your partner who loves to paint and draw

More art materials than they actually need will always be appreciated

Does your partner love to paint and draw? Then they will definitely appreciate receiving art materials more than flowers and chocolates this Valentine’s day. Take it from someone who window shops for new paints and sketchbooks almost on a daily basis.

If you have no idea what to get – I know there are so many types of art materials out there – there are certain supplies that artists wouldn’t mind having a surplus of. Add them to your cart, wrap them beautifully, and get ready to be showered with hugs and kisses.

Sketchbooks

Artists simply can’t have enough sketchbooks. There’s one for experimental drawings that you don’t want to show anyone, one for each medium, one for each art style, one to carry around in your bag, one for traveling overseas, and one for showing off on social media. There could be more but you get the idea.

If your SO loves to draw with graphite and colored pencils or pens, you can get them these 120-150 gsm sketchbooks:

Limelight Hardbound Sketchbook

Premium Sketchbook by Peter Pauper Press

If they like painting with water-based paints like watercolor and gouache, you need to give them something a bit thicker:

Moleskine Art Collection Sketchbook

Tokyo Finds Watercolor Journal

If you’re feeling a bit extra, you can also get them these specially-handmade leather bound sketchbooks with deckle-edged paper. Your SO might not use it for a while because it’s too pretty to draw or paint on but it will surely be treasured.

Theora Handmade Watercolor Journal

Art Mats Corner Landscape Watercolor Journal

Premium papers

Good quality paper is one of the most important tools for artists. It’s also usually the most expensive and quickest to run out. So, if you want to see your SO make a happy dance, get them these premium papers that they can use to create masterpieces.

For graphite or colored pencil drawings:

Strathmore Bristol

Strathmore Toned Tan

For watercolor paintings:

Baohong Academy Cold Pressed Watercolor Paper

Arches Cold Pressed Watercolor Paper

Pencils

If there’s one thing you should know, one pencil is not enough. To create those beautiful light and dark values in graphite pencil drawings, you need a range of pencils with different hardness and softness. And since it’s easy to use up graphite pencils, extra stocks are always welcome.

For graphite pencils, you might want to get your SO these IG-famous ones if they’re into content creation:

Faber Castell Pitt Graphite Matt

Pentel Graph Gear 500 Mechanical Pencil

The same can be said for colored pencils. Sketches and hyper realistic drawings can eat up pencils since they need to be sharpened often. It’s always good to have extras. You can’t go wrong with these trusted brands:

Prismacolor Premier Soft Core Colored Pencils

Faber Castell Polychromos

Paints

Does your SO already have a set of 12 gouache or watercolor paints? That’s okay. You can still choose from a variety of themed sets and still make his or her jaw drop.

If your SO loves painting with gouache, then they would love these:

Holbein Artists’ Irodori Gouache 12-color 15ml Tube Set

MIYA Himi Gouache Jelly Cup Paint Set

If they prefer painting with transparent watercolor, then these should do the trick:

Art Philosophy Watercolor Confections Pastel Dreams Set

Holbein Artists’ Watercolor Botanical Art Set 24 5ml Tube Set

There is really no better gift to give your art-loving partner this Valentine’s day than these dreamy art supplies (well, their very own art studio with a beach or forest view isn’t a bad choice, too). So, go ahead and spoil them rotten! – Rappler.com

