Exploring Magikland, the first Filipino-inspired theme park in the PH

Located in the historic city of Silay in Negros Occidental, Magikland proudly holds the title of being the first outdoor theme park in the Visayas islands.

The park’s theme is inspired by local Filipino folklore and legends, with Magikland’s main mascot being the Bakunawa, or the moon-eating dragon. Magikland also incorporates aspects of Negrense culture through the park’s design, which includes a unique activity area styled to pay homage to Silay’s iconic heritage houses.

It’s a great destination to visit, for both families and friends alike, as Magikland offers a good variety of extreme, thriller rides and child-friendly attractions.

