UPLB Com Arts Society revives ‘Art & Soul’ after 5-year break

PRESS RELEASE: The event will take place at One Bonitos Place in Los Baños, Laguna, on May 10

The following is a press release from the UPLB Com Arts Society.

Returning to the forefront of the art scene, the event that once featured emerging local artists such as Ben&Ben, Munimuni, Cheats, and Kartell’em is set to make its much-awaited comeback on May 10.

Driven by the objective of fostering appreciation for the arts and humanities through sociocultural activities, “Art & Soul” is now returning after five years. The event will take place at One Bonitos Place in Los Baños, Laguna, starting at 7 pm.

Now on its 13th installment, “Art & Soul” presents the theme “PreView,” revealing the future of art and evolving artistic expressions. The event will feature singer-songwriter Shanne Dandan, whose music resonates with the theme and promotes unity through art. It also includes competitions such as spoken word poetry, original song composition, and a blind box category, inviting participation from University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) students and local creatives.

The proceeds from the event will be directed to support the Southern Tagalog Serve the People Corps (ST-STPC), dedicated to helping Mindoro communities affected by the oil spill. “Art & Soul XIII: PreView” is co-presented by Spritz Hard Seltzer, in partnership with Enteng’s Cheesy Silog and UP Silakbo, and is brought to you by Elbi Commons, Jacques’, Pex Sisig, iHive, Big Belly’s, The UPLB Jocks, and UP Zoological Society. Special thanks to Chubby Habbi’s, 1/2 Page Haven, The Crunch, Anina’s Pastries and Sweet Delights, UP Jammers Club, and UPLB Mathematical Sciences Society. Media partners include Rappler’s MovePH, Hey, Its Lee PH, Explained PH, and Monster RX93.1.

Ready to see a glimpse of what’s next in the art scene? Head on to @UPLBComArtSoc for more details. Established in 1976, the UPLB Com Arts Society is the official academic organization for Communication Arts students in the University of the Philippines Los Baños. – Rappler.com