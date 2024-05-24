TOP PERFORMING SCHOOLS: March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers 

SUMMARY
The Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers announced on Friday, May 24, that 20,890 elementary teachers out of 44,764 examinees and 50,539 secondary teachers out of 85,980 examinees successfully passed the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers.
Elementary level
Secondary level
