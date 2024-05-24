Exam results
board exam results

TOP PERFORMING SCHOOLS: March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers 

Here’s the list of the top performing schools in the examination for elementary and secondary levels

The Professional Regulation Commission and the Board for Professional Teachers announced on Friday, May 24, that 20,890 elementary teachers out of 44,764 examinees and 50,539 secondary teachers out of 85,980 examinees successfully passed the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers.

Here’s the list of the top performing schools in the exam for elementary and secondary levels.

Elementary level

Secondary level

See the full story on the results of the March 2024 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers below.

