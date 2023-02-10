Modern jeepneys resume routes in Araneta City bus terminal on February 11

INSPECTION. Officials from the LTFRB inspect the Araneta City bus terminal after it was hit by a fire on February 9.

Operations of modern jeepneys at the terminal were temporarily suspended following a fire that hit the area on Thursday, February 9

MANILA, Philippines – Modern jeepneys will resume operations at Araneta City in Cubao starting on Saturday, February 11, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced.

A fire which reached Task Force Bravo devastated the bus terminal on Thursday, February 9. Task Force Bravo is the second task force level after the fifth fire alarm and is a distress call for more fire trucks. The operation of modern jeepneys at the terminal area were subsequently suspended.

The LTFRB and administration of the Araneta City Bus Terminal conducted a joint inspection the following day on Friday, February 10, and determined that limited operations of modern jeepneys could begin again on Saturday.

Although the general area suffered damages, the LTFRB determined that the bus terminal itself was still functional. As such, no temporary terminals would be set up.

LTFRB also hoped that the terminal would become “fully operational” once again by Sunday, February 12. The Araneta City bus terminal regularly serves 260 modern jeepneys.

“Tinitiyak ng LTFRB na hindi po maantala ang operasyon ng terminal sa kabila ng nangyari para maging tuloy tuloy ang paghatid serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan sa kanilang nais na patutunguhan,” said LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III.

(The LTFRB assures that operations in the terminal won’t be affected by what happened, so that we can continue to serve our countrymen and let them reach their destinations.) – Rappler.com