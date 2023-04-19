Bill Hader and Ali Wong are dating again

The 'Barry' star and 'Beef' star are reigniting their spark after splitting in late 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Barry star Bill Hader and Beef star Ali Wong are dating again! The two comedians have rekindled the flame, a few months after they split up in late 2022 after briefly dating, according to US Weekly and Entertainment Tonight.

Hader, 44, mentioned in an April 16 Collider interview that “he and his girlfriend were just figuring out that he hasn’t had a vacation in 10 years.”

“I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count,” the Saturday Night Live alum added, not disclosing the name of his new girlfriend.

In January 2022, it was reported that Hader and Oscar-nominated Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick were “secretly dating” for over a year. Prior, Hader dated The O.C. star Rachel Bilson from January 2020 to July.

Hader filed for divorce in December 2017 from ex-wife Maggie Carey, whom he was married to since 2008. They share three children: Hannah, Harper, and Hayley.

“They just want me to be their dad,” he told The Hollywood Reporter of his kids last year, explaining why he tends to stay quiet about his private life. “They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do.”

Always Be My Maybe star Wong, 40, “amicably” divorced from ex-husband Justin Hakuta after eight years of marriage in April 2022, and said that they will “continue to co-parent lovingly” their two daughters Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5, together. – Rappler.com