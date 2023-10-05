Fellow drag artists, groups slam Pura Luka Vega arrest, gather donations for bail

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – “Drag is not a crime” – that is the call among drag artists and several groups after former Drag Den Philippines contestant Pura Luka Vega was arrested on Wednesday, October 4, for alleged absence from the preliminary investigations of their criminal case in Manila.

The arrest comes after Luka drew ire for their controversial “Ama Namin” performance which went viral in July. They were declared persona non grata in several localities and was even sued by religious groups.

Luka earlier explained that they never received a subpoena for the criminal case that was allegedly filed against them in Manila, adding they were in Quezon City to attend a hearing for a separate complaint.

The hashtag #FreePuraLukaVega quickly became the top Philippine trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) after news of Luka’s arrest broke. It still remains on the trending keywords as of Thursday, October 5.

Drag Den showrunner Rod Singh, who was among the first to break the news on social media, set up a donation fund to cover Luka’s bail, which amounts to P72,000. As of Thursday, 12 pm, supporters have managed to gather P421,252.88. Singh adds that the money will also now cover the flight of Luka’s mother to Manila.



DRAG IS ART! DRAG IS NOT A CRIME! #FreePuraLukaVega



Let’s help Luka cover their bail amounting to PHP 72,000 pic.twitter.com/aqDtSFqa1e — rod singh (@iamrodafrog) October 4, 2023

The show’s reigning queen, NAIA, was also among the first to visit Luka at the Sta. Cruz police station with other artists such as SuperStarlet XXX and Worshipthegays.

“They’re not allowed to speak, but we gave her food and letters, and we were doing non-verbal communication, and she says she [loves you] all,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

here at the police station for @puralukavega bawal pa siya kausapin but we gave her food and letters and nag non-verbal communication kami and she says love u all pic.twitter.com/t3EVCZy862 — naia free pura luka vega era (@brianblack_) October 4, 2023

NAIA also plans to hold a fundraising show on Friday, October 6, to support Luka’s release. Final details for the event have yet to be announced.

Other Drag Den contestants and host Manila Luzon were quick to show their support for the arrested artist.

Free Pura Luka Vega!! https://t.co/iSSl7UVxx2 — Manila Luzon (@manilaluzon) October 4, 2023

Today is supposed to be a celebration of drag and DIVERSITY. But some people want to use this opportunity to divert our attention AWAY from bigger and pressing issues. We shouldn't live in a world where our artistic expression and freedom is suppressed. #FreePuraLukaVega — Shewarma (@shewarmarise) October 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the fact that we live in a country where convicted corrupt officials can roam freely and even run for positions in the government IS DISGUSTING #FREEPURALUKEVEGA — Aries Night #AriesRising (@AriesNight_) October 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Drag Race Philippines alumni also showed their solidarity for Pura Luka Vega. Their arrest came hours before the airing of the season two grand finale.

Yesterday, Pura Luka Vega was arrested by un-uniformed police. Nakakalungkot. Nakakagalit. Pero higit sa lahat, nakakatakot itong balita.



Ipahatid po natin ang suporta kay Luka by donating for their bail and making sure our voices are heard #FreePuraLukaVega pic.twitter.com/XuBHabE1HM — Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers) October 5, 2023

Season two finalist M1ss Jade So said it’s “hard for me to be happy right now for Drag Race PH crowning while our sister Pura Luka Vega is in jail.”

Meanwhile, current Drag Race PH Miss Congeniality titleholder Hana Beshie was shocked by the news, saying there are more important things to worry about than getting Luka arrested.

It’s hard for me to be happy right now for Drag Race PH crowning while our sister Pura Luka Vega is in jail right now. They don’t deserve this treatment, this Philippines’ system is so wrong, where’s the human rights?? I WILL FIGHT FOR LUKA! #FreePuraLukaVega #DragIsNotACrime https://t.co/p54i5ubV2b — M1ss Jade Presidentsu So #TeamM1ssJadeSo (@m1ssjadeso) October 5, 2023

Maraming salamat po sa mga messages nyo! Di ko pa po nababasa lahat pero right now nagulat ako sa mga balita tungkol kay @puralukavega!!! Nakakagalit ang mga pangyayari!! Andami pang mga mas importante na dapat unahin nyo ito pa talaga? #DragIsNotACrime #FreePuraLukaVega — Hana Beshie with NO THERAPEUTIC CLAIMS (@hana_beshie) October 4, 2023

Before I post anything about the DragRace Ph finale. Let me remind you AGAIN #DragIsNotACrime #FreePuraLukaVega pic.twitter.com/0QfoV0Y4PH — ØV CÜNT (@OVCUNT) October 5, 2023

Queer personalities Nica del Rosario and Mela Habijan also said that while people have the right to be offended by Luka’s “Ama Namin” performance, they believe arresting her is too much.

But what’s also “too much”, is having them arrested and celebrating this fact, when there are literal murderers and plunderers, people who spit on human rights, running free in this country. — Nica del Rosario (@nicadelrosario) October 4, 2023

DRAG IS NOT A CRIME!



You may be against her performance, but I don’t think Pura Luka Vega committed a criminal act!



THOU SHALL NOT STEAL SAYS THE BIBLE! Maraming magnanakaw sa gobyerno ang hindi niyo makasuhan at maaaresto! Enough with this hypocrisy!#FreePuraLukaVega — Miss Mela Habijan (@missmelahabijan) October 4, 2023

Meanwhile, UP Babaylan, The Red Whistle, UP Political Society, and the Concerned Artists of the Philippines joined in calling for Luka’s immediate release.

“[At] a time when the Filipino people are being robbed in broad daylight, when our fisherfolk are threatened, our leaders resort to denying a drag queen of their rights. Pura Luka Vega’s arrest is nothing more than a denial of their right to due process,” UP Babaylan said. – Rappler.com