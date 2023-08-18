Film actress Angie Ferro dies at 86

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Veteran actress Angie Ferro is best known as the titular Lola Igna

MANILA, Philippines – Veteran Filipina actress Angie Ferro, who led contemporary films Lola Igna and Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan, died on Thursday, August 18. She was 86.

According to ABS-CBN News, Ferro died at 4:56 pm, her granddaughter Lorelie Futol confirmed. Details surrounding the cause of her passing as well as her wake have not been disclosed as of yet.

Ferro was reportedly hospitalized in 2022 due to a “minor accident,” suffering multiple strokes prior to the incident.

The actress, a native of Masbate, solidified her career in films such as Pagputi ng Uwak…Pag-itim ng Tagak (1978) and Ebolusyon ng Isang Pamilyang Pilipino (2004). Ferro has also been featured in other critically-acclaimed works, such as Patayin sa Sindak si Barbara (1995), Birdshot (2016), and Nocebo (2022).

Play Video

Her performance as the titular Lola Igna in the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2019 entry garnered her a Best Actress award from the festival and a nomination for the same category in the 2020 Gawad Urian Awards.

She has also worked with UNESCO’s International Theatre Institute (Philippine Centre) for a powerful rendition of the poem “Kung Tuyo na ang Luha mo, Aking Bayan.”

Ferro’s last project is the 2023 film adaptation of Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan where she co-starred alongside Joshua Garcia. The actress was unable to attend the film’s premiere due to health reasons. – with reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.