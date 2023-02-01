LOOK: Thai stars Kimberley Anne Woltemas, Mark Prin are coming to Manila 

The real-life couple's first fan meeting in the Philippines is set for March

MANILA, Philippines – Thai stars Kimberley Anne Woltemas and Mark Prin are set to hold their first fan meeting in the Philippines.

Concert promoter Neuwave Events announced on Tuesday, January 31, that the real-life couple is holding a show at the Skydome, SM North EDSA on March 12.

“And they said ‘I do!’ to Manila,” they captioned the post.

Ticket prices range from P1,500 to P9,500, with additional perks such as group photo, hi-touch, and send-off depending on the ticket tier.

Tickets will be available starting February 12 via SM Tickets website and outlets nationwide.

Mark and Kimberley have been dating since 2013 and got engaged in April 2022.

The showbiz couple have worked in several Thai projects such as Thara Himalaya, Sarm Noom Nuer Tong, Ton Rak Rim Rua, and Secret Love Online.

Mark and Kimberley are the latest Thai artists to announce a show in the Philippines, following Freen Sarocha, Becky Armstrong, Ohm Pawat, Nanon Korapat, Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom, Gulf Kanawut, Nadech Kugimiya, Yaya Sperbund, and the cast of F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, and BL series KinnPorsche, and Love in the Air. – Rappler.com