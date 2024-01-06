Kylie Padilla shares new realizations since split with Aljur Abrenica

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Ever since my separation with my ex, I have been so afraid of life. Afraid of relaxing and letting go of my grip on control,' Padilla writes

MANILA, Philippines – Kylie Padilla shared on her Instagram broadcast channel on Friday, January 5, some of her realizations since her split with Aljur Abrenica.

‘REFLECTION.’ Kylie Padilla shares her realizations to ring in the new year. Kylie Padilla’s Instagram

“Since this Tokyo trip, I have [realized] so much. Ever since my separation with my ex, I have been so afraid of life. Afraid of relaxing and letting go of my grip on control,” Padilla wrote.

The actress said that she had not noticed how much single parenthood scared her, adding that it was a lot of pressure having two young kids rely on her while she was “falling apart.”

“I was bursting at the seams, but looking back, I’m so proud of how far I’ve come. 2024 is here, and I think I can afford to calm down. Since abundance is my [mantra] this year, maybe the lesson is the more you let go, then the more you can accept into your life. More help, more calmness, and more smiles rather than overthinking,” she continued.

Padilla also shared a video montage of moments from her recent trip to Japan.

Padilla and Abrenica tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their second son in 2019. The two officially split up in 2021.

Abrenica later admitted in an interview with Toni Gonzaga in April 2023 that he had cheated on Padilla when they were together. While both Padilla and Abrenica denied actress AJ Raval’s being a third party in their marriage, Raval and Abrenica confirmed their relationship in February 2023.

Padilla is an actress known for her roles in the films and teleseryes Dilim, Encantadia, The Good Daughter, and Adarna, among others. She currently stars in the GMA Network teleserye Black Rider and is set to play Sanggre in the upcoming teleserye Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre. She is the daughter of actor-turned-senator Robin Padilla. – Rappler.com