LOOK: Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with 1st child 

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas!

The actress made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 15, sharing a photo of a white onesie that reads “coming soon.”

“We are blessed and excited,” she wrote, alongside a baby emoji.

Fellow celebrities including Paris Hilton and Bella Thorne congratulated the couple. Amanda Seyfried, who starred alongside Lohan in Mean Girls, wrote: “This is wonderful news.”

Lohan and Shammas confirmed that they’re married in July 2022. They got engaged in November 2021, after dating for two years.

Lohan, 36, rose to fame for starring in movies The Parent Trap, Herbie: Fully Loaded, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Mean Girls. – Rappler.com