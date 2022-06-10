Maureen Wroblewitz and Juan Karlos hint at breakup

EX-LOVERS. Juan Karlos and Maureen Wroblewitz apparently split up, but are remaining best friends.

MANILA, Philippines – It appears that model Maureen Wroblewitz and singer Juan Karlos Labajo have parted ways.

In an Instagram post on Friday, June 10, Juan Karlos posted a photo of him and Maureen, with a message that hinted at goodbye.

“Magka-ibigan na ngayo’y matalik na magkaibigan. Lagi mong tandaan na kahit pagbaliktarin mo man ang mundo, kahit saang lupalop man ng kalawakan, ikaw pa rin ang nagiisa kong buwan,” he said.

(Lovers and now best friends. Always remember that even if you turn the world upside down, wherever you may be, you are still my one and only moon.)

“Maraming salamat, mahal kita, at hanggang sa muli,” he added.

(Thank you so much, I love you, and ’til next time.)

Maureen commented on the post with a heart emoji. On her own Instagram, she posted an image that read “life is not happening to you. life is happening for you,” while tagging Juan Karlos.

In the caption, she wrote: “Some things come to an end and that’s okay. But now it’s time for us to grow on our own.”

Juan Karlos commented on the post saying “I am the luckiest person in the world to have spent the past years of my life with you and I wouldn’t choose anybody else to have spent those years with.”

“We are both so young and we have to enjoy ourselves. I want to see you succeed. I love seeing you achieve your dreams. You will. We will. Here’s to growth and love for ourselves,” he added.

Maureen and Juan Karlos were rumored to be dating since 2017, though the pair only went public with their relationship in 2019. – Rappler.com