Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge confirm romance with PDA – reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The American pop star and English actor are spotted sharing a kiss at a gas station in New York City

MANILA, Philippines – Love is in the air, and that doesn’t seem like a bad idea, right?

American pop star Olivia Rodrigo seemingly confirmed her relationship with rumored boyfriend and budding English actor Louis Partridge, according to US media and recent PDA (public display of affection) sightings.

New York City witnessed a display of romance as Rodrigo and Partridge were spotted kissing at a gas station, with the photos quickly making the rounds on X and amassing more than 100,000 likes.

Thousands of fans took to social media to celebrate the pair’s “hard launch.”

As reported by US media outlet People, representatives for both Rodrigo and Partridge have yet to comment on the circulating photos.

The pair was recently videoed together at Z100’s Jingle Ball and the SNL afterparty where Rodrigo performed, further fueling dating rumors.

Reports of the duo dating were first released by US media in November. Early photos of the two together were also widely shared and became trending topics on social media.

Partridge, who is 20 years old, is best known for his role as Lord Tewkesbury in Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2. He also plays Sid Vicious in the Hulu miniseries Pistol.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo – who is also 20 years old – rose to mainstream acclaim with her 2021 debut album Sour followed by the release of her sophomore album Guts earlier this year. She was named Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year.

Rodrigo was previously reported to be dating DJ Zack Bia, while Partridge was linked to his Pistol co-star Sydney Chandler. – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.