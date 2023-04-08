LOOK: Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are married

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi has tied the knot with actress Lee Da-in after more than two years of dating.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Gangnam, Seoul, on Friday, April 7. Their agencies, Human Made and 9ato Entertainment, posted the official wedding photos on Saturday, April 8.

According to a Soompi report, Korean celebrities such as Yoo Jae-suk, Kang Ho-dong, Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Dong-wook, Han Hyo-joo, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk and Kyuhyun, BTOB’s Sungjae, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, and SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and Hoshi were seen attending the wedding.

It was in February when Seung-gi announced his engagement to Da-in. Seung-gi and Da-in’s relationship was announced to the public in May 2021. At the time, reports said that the two have been dating for over six months.

Seung-gi, 36, is best known for his roles in Vagabond, A Korean Odyssey, My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, Mouse, and The Law Cafe. Meanwhile, Da-in, 30, starred in Twenty Years Old, Doctor Prisoner, and Alice. – Rappler.com