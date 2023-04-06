BTS’ Suga’s documentary to premiere on Disney+ in April

The film premieres on the same day as the K-pop star's debut solo album

MANILA, Philippines –BTS’s Suga is starring in an upcoming documentary set to premiere on Disney+ on April 21 – the same day as the release of his debut solo album, D-Day.

The documentary, SUGA: Road to D-Day, follows the BTS member as he travels around the world to find inspiration for the album.

The film shows Suga getting vulnerable as he talks about experiencing writer’s block and draws from past trauma to write his songs. It also features exclusive live clips of songs from D-Day.

Aside from the album and the documentary, Suga is also set to go on a world tour, kicking off in the United States in April. The tour’s Asia stops include Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, and Japan.

Suga is the fifth BTS member to release a solo album, following J-Hope, Jin, RM, and Jimin.

The members of the K-pop powerhouse group have been focusing on solo projects after announcing in June 2022 that they would be taking a break. – Rappler.com