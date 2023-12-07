BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Jennie break up – reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Music industry sources say the rumored couple have allegedly gone their separate ways

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop power couple V of BTS and Jennie of BLACKPINK have allegedly called it quits, music industry sources reported on Wednesday, December 6.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the rumored couple had “recently broken up,” a few months after an online video of the two seemingly holding hands on a Paris date circulated in May.

Jennie and V had previously sparked dating rumors in December 2021, when V followed her Instagram account before eventually unfollowing the profile. While he didn’t directly address the issue, V wrote on the social platform Weverse: “Recommended by Instagram. Is there a way to get rid of this?…It’s a scary app.”

In May 2022, photos of the two K-pop idols allegedly spending a vacation on Jeju Island circulated online, with more alleged photos featuring the two continuing to spread the following months. According to Soompi, YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s agency, briefly stated, “We have nothing to say [regarding this matter].” Meanwhile, BTS’ label, BIGHIT MUSIC, didn’t comment on the rumors.

Neither Jennie or V or their agencies have confirmed or denied the dating rumors.

It was announced in November that V and fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jungkook have begun their military enlistment process for 2024.

In December, YG Entertainment confirmed that all four members of BLACKPINK have renewed their contracts for group activities. – Rappler.com