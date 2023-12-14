SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan to sit out of ‘FOLLOW’ tour in Bulacan

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This comes after it was announced that S.Coups would be unable to participate in the group's 'FOLLOW' tour stops in Bulacan to focus on his recovery

MANILA, Philippines – PLEDIS Entertainment announced on Tuesday, December 14, that SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan will have to sit out of the group’s FOLLOW tour in Bulacan.

The agency explained that the singer suffered an injury on his left ankle and is currently receiving treatment.

“The artist was highly determined to participate in all activities prearranged for this year, so he continued his activities while getting regular checkups on his ankle with medical professionals,” PLEDIS said, according to a translation from Soompi.

Jeonghan was taken to the hospital and was advised by medical staff to undergo surgery when his ankle pain worsened while performing at one of the group’s tour stops. He was then admitted to the hospital on December 13 and underwent a successful surgery earlier on Tuesday.

“We believed that it was in the artist’s best interest to prioritize his recovery and rehabilitation above all else at this time. Therefore, it will be difficult for Jeonghan to participate in official activities for the time being, including the upcoming ‘FOLLOW’ TO JAPAN Fukuoka concert and the ‘FOLLOW’ TO ASIA concerts in Bangkok, Bulacan, and Macao,” PLEDIS added.

SEVENTEEN’s management then assured fans that it will do its best to help Jeonghan make a full recovery.

“We ask for your generous understanding. We will do our very best to support Jeonghan’s treatment and recovery so he can meet the fans as his healthiest self again. Thank you,” the agency ended.

The announcement comes after PLEDIS Entertainment revealed that S.coups would also be absent from SEVENTEEN’s FOLLOW concerts in Bulacan to allow him to recover from his knee injury.

Meanwhile, Mingyu was only recently cleared to resume his activities with the group after need to taking a health-related break beginning in October of this year.

SEVENTEEN, a 13-piece South Korean boy band formed by PLEDIS Entertainment, consists of S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, Dino, and Jeonghan, who is the lead vocalist.

The group debuted in 2015 and was the first solo K-pop act to headline a show at the world’s largest indoor arena as part of their world tour Be the Sun in 2022.

The FOLLOW tour is set to include stops in Fukuoka, Bangkok, Macao, and Bulacan, the latter of which will be happening at the Philippine Arena from January 13 to 14, 2024. – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.