Lineup, ticket prices: Here’s what you should know about ‘K-Verse’ concert

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans are in for a treat as more K-pop acts are set to come to the Philippines!

SNSD’s Taeyeon, The Boyz, and aespa are set to headline the K-Verse: The Ultimate Pop Universe concert on April 11 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Concert promoter Make It Live Asia announced on Thursday, March 9, that tickets range from P4,500 to P13,500.

The Ultimate Pop Universe is happening on April 11 at @TheBigDome – K-VERSE featuring #TAEYEON #aespa & #THEBOYZ! Spectacular performances await all fans! Are you ready?



🎟️ Pre-Selling: 3/18/2023 10AM @ Novotel Manila

🎟️ General Sale: 3/19/2023 12NN via TicketNet#KVersePH pic.twitter.com/1OCTUwSOpk — makeitlive (@makeitliveasia) March 9, 2023

Pre-sale is set for March 18, while general sale of tickets will begin on March 19. Mechanics for the pre-sale have yet to be announced.

The upcoming K-Verse will serve as aespa’s first show in Manila, while this is Taeyeon’s return to the Philippines in more than three years. The Boyz, meanwhile, last visited the country in 2019. – Rappler.com