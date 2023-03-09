Lineup, ticket prices: Here’s what you should know about ‘K-Verse’ concert

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino fans are in for a treat as more K-pop acts are set to come to the Philippines!
SNSD’s Taeyeon, The Boyz, and aespa are set to headline the K-Verse: The Ultimate Pop Universe concert on April 11 at the Araneta Coliseum.
Concert promoter Make It Live Asia announced on Thursday, March 9, that tickets range from P4,500 to P13,500.
Pre-sale is set for March 18, while general sale of tickets will begin on March 19. Mechanics for the pre-sale have yet to be announced.
The upcoming K-Verse will serve as aespa’s first show in Manila, while this is Taeyeon’s return to the Philippines in more than three years. The Boyz, meanwhile, last visited the country in 2019. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.