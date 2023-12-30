[WATCH] What do Filipino musicians think of artificial intelligence?

For the past year, we’ve asked almost every artist on Live Jam how they feel about using artificial intelligence for their music. Here’s what they had to say!

MANILA, Philippines – Artificial intelligence (AI) has hit the mainstream in 2023, with AI-powered iterations of all kinds of programs – including those for creative use. People can now generate complex illustrations, coherent essays, and even whole musical compositions in seconds, and often for free. But how comfortable are working artists about the rise of this tech?

In 2023, Rappler asked almost all of its musical guests on Live Jam about how they feel about AI. Here’s how bands like Lola Amour and Ben&Ben, and solo artists like Maki and Syd Hartha, responded. – Rappler.com