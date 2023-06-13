LOOK: Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita is pregnant

'An angel is in the offing,' she says

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita is expecting her first child with fiancé Henri Lopez.

The beauty queen made the announcement on Monday, June 12, sharing a photo of her sonogram.

“Today, I am setting the good news free!” she wrote. “We are pregnant!”

“An angel is in the offing and we cannot resist sharing this gift with you, our friends, and family!” she added.

Fellow beauty queens such as Hannah Arnold, Emma Tiglao, Karen Gallman, Francesca Taruc, Maureen Montagne, and Samantha Panlilio expressed their well-wishes for the couple.

Lopez also took to social media to express his excitement about the news. “Knowing that you, Cindy Obeñita, are carrying life within your womb fills my heart with tremendous love and pride while the world gasps in awe at the wonder developing within you!”

Obeñita and Lopez got engaged in April, after more than six years of dating.

Cinderella Faye Obeñita is the second Filipino to take home the Miss Intercontinental title. – Rappler.com