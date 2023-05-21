‘Dream come true’: These Filipino celebs attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival 

MANILA, Philippines – The annual Cannes Film Festival is considered one of the most prestigious events in the movie industry, with many veteran actors and filmmakers from all over the world in attendance.

This year’s event saw several Filipino talents making their Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut, with some also participating in press conferences and workshops.

Kylie Verzosa

Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa was a head-turner in her Mark Bumgarner ensemble. The black ball gown was characterized by side cutouts, crystals, and feathers.

“Dream come true,” she wrote. “Such an honor to walk at the 76th Cannes Film Festival opening night.”

In a separate post, Bumgarner said that the overall look was created in less than two weeks. “I wanted it to be simple, classic, with a little bit of drama. This gown is adorned with feathers and crystals, cascading down to the hem that creates a halo-like effect.”

Kylie also went for a sweet route on the third day of the festival as she walked the red carpet in another Mark Bumgarner creation. This time, she was wearing a blush strapless gown embellished with crystals.

The ensemble with its sweetheart neckline and long trail was said to be a “mermaid-core” look.

Kylie attended the premiere of Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire’s Black Flies, which stars Hollywood actor Sean Penn.

Pia Wurtzbach

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach also made the Cannes Film Festival 2023 her own runway.

She made her first splash with a metallic scarlet gown by Mark Bumgarner – its snatched waist design highlighting the beauty queen’s voluptuous figure.

Describing it as a “moment to remember,” Pia shared that her first time walking the Cannes red carpet was like a scene from the movies. “Somebody pinch me.”

She once again stole the spotlight in a customized Mark Bumgarner black evening gown. “Destiny calling,” she captioned her post.

Bela Padilla

Meanwhile, actress Bela Padilla, who has branched out into directing for recent projects, shared her delight in getting to participate in the press conferences and workshops at Cannes.

“The education I’m getting here in Cannes is so precious to me,” she said. “If I had told myself at 16 that I’d be here today, talking to fellow filmmakers about the right directions to follow and necessary changes we need to adapt to make life easier for the next generation, I would have laughed. It’s easy to stay in molds, but as you guys know, I’ve always been a curious cat. And branching out is exciting to me.”

The actress-director then shared how it was like meeting other people from the filmmaking industry: “I feel inspired to write again and I’m now hungry for more.”

She continued: “I’ve met cinematographers, distributors, directors, composers, girl bosses, guy bosses (that support girl bosses), and the conversations have been so inspiring.”

Enchong Dee

Enchong Dee shared that attending Cannes was already one of his dreams, and having one of his films premiere in the festival was just a bonus.

The action-thriller Filipino film Topakk, which also stars Arjo Atayde and Julia Montes, was one of the seven films that had a grand gala screening at the Cannes’ Marché du Film Fantastic Pavilion.

“Nakaka-excite gumawa ng pelikula na maipapalabas mo sa mga banyaga. Thank you Lord pina-experience mo to sakin,” he said.

(It’s so exciting to make a movie that a foreign audience can enjoy. Thank you Lord for letting me experience this.)

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 opened in May 16 and will run until May 21.

Twenty-one films are competing for the Palme d’Or – the festival’s top prize. Last year’s Palme d’Or was won by Triangle of Sadness, which starred Filipina actress Dolly de Leon. – Rappler.com