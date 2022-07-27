LOOK: IU teases new project ‘The Golden Hour’

MANILA, Philippines – Korean singer-songwriter and actress Lee Ji-Eun, known as IU, teased fans with a new project called The Golden Hour on her Twitter page on Tuesday, July 26.

The sunset-colored poster features the star in a whimsical ensemble – including a dreamy, pink-and-blue tulle skirt – with pink streaks in her hair. The poster was captioned “Coming Soon,” with the hashtag “under the orange sun” in Korean.

Fans immediately connected the hashtag to the lyrics of IU’s 2020 single “Eight,” which she collaborated on with BTS’ Suga. The 29-year-old idol previously mentioned that her dream concert would open with “Eight” so she could dance “under the orange sun.”

The “BBIBBI” singer has yet to reveal if The Golden Hour will be a single or a new album.

IU released her EP Pieces in December 2021 after releasing her single “Strawberry Moon.” Her fifth studio album, LILAC, also debuted in March of the same year.

The actress will appear in the sports comedy-drama film Dream with Park Seo-joon. She was also set to star in Korean drama Money Game but had to pull out in May due to scheduling conflicts. In the same month, luxury fashion house Gucci named the K-pop star a global brand ambassador. – Rappler.com