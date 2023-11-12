LISTEN: On My Playlist – ALAMAT

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This special edition of On My Playlist includes song recommendations from ALAMAT members Taneo, Mo, Jao, Tomas, R-Ji and Alas.

Known for being a multilingual group and singing in seven Philippine languages, ALAMAT is best known for seamlessly fusing traditional Filipino elements with modern pop sensibilities, captivating avid fans both here and abroad.

Fans will love to hear from Taneo from Kalinga, Mo from Zambales, Jao from Pampanga, Tomas from Albay, R-Ji from Eastern Samar, and Alas from Davao City.

Their group name, which translates to “legend” in English, underscores their commitment to represent indigenous Filipino cultures through their music and performances, and to become “legends” in the industry someday.

As the group continues to gain momentum in the P-Pop scene, ALAMAT remains dedicated to using their platform to inspire and uplift as they prepare for their first ever solo concert on December 1, at the New Frontier Theater. – Rappler.com