LISTEN: On My Playlist – October 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

On My Playlist is a monthly playlist of songs from Rappler’s Live Jam artists.

This month’s playlist includes song recommendations from Maki, YSANYGO, and Kio Priest.

Maki

Maki debuted with Tarsier Records in 2021 with his slow track “Halaga.” In 2022, his R&B take on the chart-topping ballad “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” caught the attention of OPM fans, gaining a million Spotify streams (and counting) since its release.

Maki’s songs have since been listed in different Spotify playlists, ranking in the platform’s viral charts as well as being featured in its editorial and curated playlists. The singer has also shared the stage with groups BGYO and PLUUS, and has hit the road for events around the metro.

Play Video

YSANYGO

After taking on a songwriting competition together and tapping into their newfound chemistry, siblings Ysa and Ygo Ferraz made their start as the “genre-fluid” musical duo YSANYGO. With the help of their trusty iPad 2, YSANYGO produced and released their very first single “Imprinted” in 2017.

That same year, YSANYGO put out their breakout song “Friday Afternoon Drive,” which currently holds more than 2 million streams on Spotify alone.

After six years in the industry, YSANYGO released their much-awaited debut EP on October 6. The self-titled project explores the duo’s fresh ideas and influences through songs “Horizon,” “Whatever’s On Your Mind,” “Comfortable Silence,” and “Good Night!”

Play Video

Kio Priest

As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, Kio Priest said his latest single “night time prince” is a self-written positive anthem that encourages his listeners to embrace their individuality and identity. Merging his musical genres of upbeat city pop with OPM, this hopeful and warm song is like a self-love pep talk that reminds his fans not to give up during tough times.

Born and raised in Daet, Camarines Norte, Kio Priest moved to Metro Manila aged 17 to pursue his dream of becoming a songwriter for record labels, writing songs for Nadine Lustre (“Paligoy-ligoy”), James Reid, Enchong Dee, and Matteo Guidicelli.

Play Video

You can watch their Live Jam performances here.

Follow Rappler on Spotify to listen to more song recommendations from your favorite Live Jam artists. – Rappler.com