LOOK: P-pop groups BINI, G22 to participate in Lay Zhang’s ‘Show It All’ 

Girl groups DOLLA from Malaysia, PiXXie from Thailand, and Boys World from the United States will also appear in the survival program alongside BINI and G22

MANILA, Philippines – P-pop continues to make waves in the international scene as girl groups BINI and G22 are confirmed to join the Chinese show Show It All.

Both BINI and G22 confirmed their participation in the show by sharing a video message on Monday, March 25.

The two groups said that they had “heard that Show It All launched a new stage to the world” and that they just had to join it. G22 also added that they’ll be “serving [fans] with a banging and booming performance.”

#BINI : Nǐ Hǎo! Get ready to dazzle on the global stage!✨



Join us at #ShowItAll, where girl groups from around the world unite in a spectacular performance exchange!😍



Jíjiāng tuīchū!

SHOW IT ALL, HERE WE COME!💥



Hello world! Catch our stage at Show It All this April!



▶️ SHOW IT ALL

📺 MangoTV | April 2024

A teaser released on Monday also showed that aside from BINI and G22, other girl groups from across the world will also make an appearance in Show It All, including DOLLA from Malaysia, PiXXie from Thailand, and Boys World from the United States.

Show It All is a survival program featuring trainees from Lay Zhang’s entertainment company who aim to be part of the next big girl group. While there’s no confirmation yet from the show’s producers, fans are guessing that inviting groups from other countries will serve as a way to test the trainees.

Its pilot episode will be aired on March 28 via the MangoTV app.

Composed of AJ, Alfea, and Jaz, G22 is a three-member girl group under Cornerstone Entertainment that debuted in February 2022. Dubbed as “P-Pop’s Female Alphas,” they are best known for their banger songs “BANG!,” “Boomerang,” and “LOKA.”

Meanwhile, BINI has eight members — Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Mikha, Gwen, Stacey, Sheena, and Jhoanna. The “Nation’s Girl Group” debuted in June 2021 under ABS-CBN’s Star Music. Their hits include “Pantropiko,” “Salamin, Salamin,” “Karera,” “Na Na Na,” and “Lagi.” – Rappler.com