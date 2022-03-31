The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33

MANILA, Philippines – Tom Parker, the lead singer of American pop-rock band The Wanted, died aged 33 due to a brain tumor after a two-year terminal battle with brain cancer, his wife Kelsey Hardwick confirmed.

In an Instagram post, Kelsey said “with the heaviest of hearts” that Tom passed away peacefully with all of his family by his side.

“Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

His bandmates from The Wanted – Max, Jay, Siva, and Nathan – and the rest of the Wanted family also paid tribute to the late singer on Instagram, calling him their “brother.”

“We are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker. Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts,” they wrote.

Tom revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma – an “inoperable” brain tumor – and was currently undergoing treatment then. He said that the “worst-case scenario” diagnosis came after weeks of “unexplained seizures” and a series of tests.

In November 2021, Tom said that his tumor was “stable” after receiving radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatments.

Tom is survived by his wife Kelsey, whom he married in 2018. They have a two-year-old daughter named Amelia and a one-year-old son named Bodhi.

The Wanted was founded in 2009 in the UK. They released a handful of hit singles like “Glad You Came,” “All Time Low,” and “Chasing The Sun”. – Rappler.com